Jets' Josh McCown: Ready for Sunday, but may not start
McCown (thumb/back) was a full participant in Friday's practice and won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Titans, Dennis Waszak Jr. of the Associated Press reports.
Neither the thumb nor the back injury were viewed as serious threats to McCown's Week 13 availability, even though he was limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday. While he'll suit up Sunday, it's uncertain if McCown will draw a third straight start or retreat to the backup role. After missing the previous two games, top signal-caller Sam Darnold (foot) practiced in a limited fashion throughout the week and is listed as questionable for the weekend, per Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News. Coach Todd Bowles relayed after Friday's practice that he won't decide on a starting quarterback until Sunday, so those planning on deploying either McCown or Darnold in fantasy lineups should keep tabs on news pertaining to both players leading up to the 4:05 p.m. EST kickoff.
