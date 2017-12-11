Jets' Josh McCown: Season over
Head coach Todd Bowles said Monday that McCown will have a season-ending procedure on his left hand, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
McCown's outlook didn't look sunny when he took the podium after Sunday's game at Denver with a cast on the hand. Prior to the injury, he put on a dreadful performance, completing six of 12 passes for 46 yards and one interception while losing a fumble. Overall, though, he had a fair campaign, with a completion percentage of 67.3 percent, 2,926 yards and an 18:9 TD:INT in 13 games. With placement on injured reserve imminent, McCown will be replaced by 2015 fifth-round pick Bryce Petty, who will be backed up by Christian Hackenburg.
