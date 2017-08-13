Jets' Josh McCown: Shines in limited action during preseason debut
McCown completed 3-of-4 passes for 72 yards and a touchdown in his lone drive of action during Saturday's preseason opener against the Titans.
McCown showed why he's been earning the first-team reps in camp, guiding the offense to seven points thanks to a 53-yard deep ball to Robby Anderson and a four-yard touchdown to Charone Peake. He then gave way to Christian Hackenberg, who looked good but failed to add any more points on the scoreboard. Even with the lack of premier targets in New York, McCown could be sneaky good if he can hold onto the starting job and maintains this level in the regular season.
