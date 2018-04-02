Jets' Josh McCown: Should enter camp as starter
McCown (hand) will enter training camp as the starting quarterback, but Jets coach Todd Bowles suggested the 38-year-old will need to fend off competition, Calvin Watkins of Newsday reports. "Josh will go into it as the starter, and by the end of training camp, we'll see who the starter is," Bowles said.
In addition to re-signing McCown, the Jets added Teddy Bridgewater and trade up for the No. 3 pick in the first round of the upcoming NFL Draft. Even if Bryce Petty and Christian Hackenberg are non-factors, the team could be headed for a three-way camp battle to determine the Week 1 starter. There doesn't seem to be much concern regarding the broken left hand that ended McCown's 2017 campaign, as the Jets signed him to a one-year, $10 million contract that includes a $5 million signing bonus, per Watkins. Bridgewater's one-year, $6 million deal contains only $500,000 guaranteed, per Daryl Slater of NJ.com. McCown will turn 39 in July, but he's coming off the best season of his career in terms of completion percentage (67.3), passing yards (2,926), passing touchdowns (18) and rushing touchdowns (five). The Jets lost Austin Seferian-Jenkins to the Jaguars in free agency, but they added Isaiah Crowell and Terrelle Pryor (ankle), and they hope to get Qunicy Enunwa back from a major neck injury. The offensive line still appears problematic.
More News
-
Lethal pair: Ingram, Kamara click
Jamey Eisenberg spoke with Saints standout running back duo Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara, and...
-
Melvin Gordon chasing rival Gurley
Jamey Eisenberg caught up with Melvin Gordon this offseason, and Gordon said one of his goals...
-
Julio Jones: Bounce-back coming
It's easy to disappoint when you only score three times, but Julio Jones' outlook for 2018...
-
Fantasy updates from NFL meeting
Jamey Eisenberg catches you up with some Fantasy news and notes from several coaches at the...
-
Nelson, Crabtree, WRs on the move
Jordy Nelson took Michael Crabtree's spot in Oakland, while Crabtree and Paul Richardson head...
-
Burton big winner at TE
We've seen plenty of tight ends sign already in free agency. Dave Richard tells you what to...