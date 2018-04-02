McCown (hand) will enter training camp as the starting quarterback, but Jets coach Todd Bowles suggested the 38-year-old will need to fend off competition, Calvin Watkins of Newsday reports. "Josh will go into it as the starter, and by the end of training camp, we'll see who the starter is," Bowles said.

In addition to re-signing McCown, the Jets added Teddy Bridgewater and trade up for the No. 3 pick in the first round of the upcoming NFL Draft. Even if Bryce Petty and Christian Hackenberg are non-factors, the team could be headed for a three-way camp battle to determine the Week 1 starter. There doesn't seem to be much concern regarding the broken left hand that ended McCown's 2017 campaign, as the Jets signed him to a one-year, $10 million contract that includes a $5 million signing bonus, per Watkins. Bridgewater's one-year, $6 million deal contains only $500,000 guaranteed, per Daryl Slater of NJ.com. McCown will turn 39 in July, but he's coming off the best season of his career in terms of completion percentage (67.3), passing yards (2,926), passing touchdowns (18) and rushing touchdowns (five). The Jets lost Austin Seferian-Jenkins to the Jaguars in free agency, but they added Isaiah Crowell and Terrelle Pryor (ankle), and they hope to get Qunicy Enunwa back from a major neck injury. The offensive line still appears problematic.