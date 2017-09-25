McCown completed 18 of 23 passes for 249 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions in Sunday's 20-6 win over the Dolphins. He also gained seven yards on four rushes and fumbled twice, but lost neither.

For the second consecutive week, the veteran was impressively efficient, although he was lucky that neither of his fumbles resulted in a turnover. McCown hit speedster with a beautiful 69-yard strike shortly before halftime to extend the Jets' lead to 10-0 at the time, giving the 38-year-old signal caller a 3:0 TD:INT ratio over the last two weeks. The New York passing game has largely remained conservative through three weeks -- which has helped lead to a stellar 66.7 percent completion rate for McCown -- but he's been serviceable from a fantasy standpoint overall. McCown will look to build on Sunday's surprising victory against the Jaguars at home in Week 4.