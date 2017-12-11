McCown suffered a broken left (non-throwing) hand in Sunday's loss to the Broncos, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Coming off a huge outing the previous week, McCown completed six of 12 passes for 46 yards -- with an interception and a lost fumble -- prior to being removed late in the third quarter. Jets head coach Todd Bowles said McCown will have further testing to determine if he can play through the injury, with Bryce Petty in line to take over if it's determined that McCown can't go, ESPN.com's Rich Cimini reports. Petty completed just two of nine passes for 14 yards in relief of McCown during Sunday's game.