Jets' Josh McCown: Throws for 262 yards in losing cause
McCown completed 23 of 39 passes for 262 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions in Sunday's 15-10 loss to the Buccaneers. He also fumbled once and recovered.
The veteran was often under duress in his return to Tampa, as he was taken down six times and hit on another eight occasions. McCown did have his moments, firing a 38-yard score to Robby Anderson and connecting with seven different pass catchers on the afternoon. The 38-year-old's passing yardage total was his second-best of the season, although Sunday did mark his first game with a completion rate south of 60.0 percent. Despite the disappointing team outcome, McCown has helped the Jets exceed expectations thus far, and his 14:8 TD:INT ratio is keeping him a serviceable fantasy option in all formats. He'll look to help get the Jets back in the win column against the Panthers in Week 12 following their Week 11 bye.
