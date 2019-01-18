McCown passed 539 yards, a touchdown, and four interception across three starts in 2018.

McCown's one touchdown was his career low for any season in which he started at least one game. After a career year in 2017, McCown was unseated as the Jets' starting quarterback by first-round pick Sam Darnold entering 2018. McCown will be entering his age-40 season if he decides to continue playing for the 2019 campaign.

