Jets' Josh McCown: Throws for only one touchdown
McCown passed 539 yards, a touchdown, and four interception across three starts in 2018.
McCown's one touchdown was his career low for any season in which he started at least one game. After a career year in 2017, McCown was unseated as the Jets' starting quarterback by first-round pick Sam Darnold entering 2018. McCown will be entering his age-40 season if he decides to continue playing for the 2019 campaign.
