Jets' Josh McCown: Throws three touchdowns
McCown completed 19 of 36 passes for 307 yards and three touchdowns during Sunday's 35-27 loss to Carolina. He rushed for 28 yards on two carries, but lost a fumble.
McCown's fumble was returned for a touchdown in what ended up being the difference of the game. It was otherwise an excellent outing for the veteran and just his third game of the year with multiple touchdown passes and no interceptions and his first such game with three scores. It was especially impressive given that it came against what is typically a stout Carolina defense. McCown will continue to be tested in the weeks ahead with matchups versus Kansas City and Denver, but he's dangerous with deep weapons like Robby Anderson and Jermaine Kearse.
