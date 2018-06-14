Jets' Josh McCown: To open camp as starter
McCown (hand) will open training camp as the Jets' starting quarterback, Eric Allen of the Jets' official site reports.
While McCown will begin camp as the team's starter, Jets head coach Todd Bowles also made sure to note that it remains to be seen what happens at the end of camp. Rookie Sam Darnold and Teddy Bridgewater (knee) will surely be eyeing an opportunity at the starting job. McCown is the incumbent and has experience on his side, but his two younger counterparts should have more upside in the long run.
