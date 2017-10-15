Play

McCown completed 31 of 47 passes for 354 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions in Sunday's 24-17 loss to the Patriots. He added three carries for 21 yards and had a third touchdown pass overturned on a dubious call.

McCown entered play with fewer than 250 passing yards in every game this season, but took advantage of a Patriots secondary that came into this one allowing the most passing yards per game in the league. He capped the opening drive with a one-yard touchdown pass to tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins and added a 31-yard score to Jeremy Kerley early in the second quarter. It looked like McCown connected with Seferian-Jenkins for a four-yard score in the fourth, but officials ruled that the tight end fumbled the ball out of the end zone upon review.

