Jets' Josh McCown: Tops 350 yards in controversial loss
McCown completed 31 of 47 passes for 354 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions in Sunday's 24-17 loss to the Patriots. He added three carries for 21 yards and had a third touchdown pass overturned on a dubious call.
McCown entered play with fewer than 250 passing yards in every game this season, but took advantage of a Patriots secondary that came into this one allowing the most passing yards per game in the league. He capped the opening drive with a one-yard touchdown pass to tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins and added a 31-yard score to Jeremy Kerley early in the second quarter. It looked like McCown connected with Seferian-Jenkins for a four-yard score in the fourth, but officials ruled that the tight end fumbled the ball out of the end zone upon review.
More News
-
Jets' Josh McCown: Workmanlike effort in win•
-
Jets' Josh McCown: Dealing with minor shoulder injury•
-
Jets' Josh McCown: Quiet in Week 4 win•
-
Jets' Josh McCown: Solid, mistake-free in Week 3 victory•
-
Jets' Josh McCown: Efficient with limited work•
-
Jets' Josh McCown: Unimpressive in Week 1 loss•
-
Rodgers goes down with shoulder injury
Aaron Rodgers' injury could cost him at least six weeks of playing time -- and maybe more....
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
Ty Montgomery's absence looks like it should be limited to just one game, and there's plenty...
-
Elliott suspension again on hold
Despite the NFL’s statement this week that Ezekiel Elliott‘s six-game suspension has begun,...
-
Top DFS plays for Week 6
Heath Cummings says it's fine if you want to use Deshaun Watson at his high ownership and offers...
-
Fantasy football Week 6: Sit Big Ben
Advanced computer model says bench Ben Roethlisberger and start Elijah McGuire.
-
Jamey's Week 6 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg runs down several sleeper options for Week 6, including Theo Riddick, Shane...