McCown is expected to serve as the Jets' starting quarterback Sunday against the Titans with Sam Darnold (foot) considered unlikely to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

After missing the Jets' last two games, Darnold practiced on a limited basis this week and was listed as questionable heading into Sunday. The rookie signal-caller plans to test his strained right foot out during a pregame workout, but unless Darnold looks healthier than anticipated, the Jets are preparing to go with McCown under center for a third straight game. McCown has been shaky through his first two outings with a 54.4 completion percentage, 5.2 yards per attempt and a 1:3 TD:INT and doesn't project as a reliable fantasy option against a solid Tennessee defense.