McCown underwent surgery Tuesday to repair his fractured left hand, Andy Vasquez of The Bergen Record reports.

The 38-year-old was placed on injured reserve the same day, ending what had been a surprisingly strong season for the well-traveled quarterback. Bryce Petty will start for the Jets in Sunday's game against the Saints and is expected to remain the team's top signal caller the rest of the way. Set to become a free agent this offseason, McCown's age will likely force him to settle for a one-year deal if he opts to keep his career going.