McCown completed 26 of 39 passes for 187 yards and two interceptions while adding a rushing touchdown in Sunday's season-opening 21-12 loss to Buffalo.

McCown looked more like the the guy who posted a 2-20 record and 29:24 TD:INT ratio in the past three seasons than the quarterback who had a sparkling 13:1 ratio in eight appearances with Chicago in 2013. New York's lack of weapons made life difficult for the 38-year-old veteran, even though he did manage to bring his team within a failed two-point conversion of tying the game late in the third quarter. With Jermaine Kearse and Robby Anderson serving as his top two receivers, it looks like McCown's in store for a long season.