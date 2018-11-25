Jets' Josh McCown: Valiant effort in defeat
McCown completed 26 of 45 passes for 276 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Sunday's 27-13 loss to the Patriots. He also rushed three times for 25 yards.
McCown showed a lot of heart, staying in the game despite suffering a laceration to a finger on his throwing hand on New York's opening drive. The 39-year-old quarterback gave his team a 7-0 lead with a 16-yard touchdown to Jermaine Kearse, and the game was actually tied 13-13 with two minutes remaining in the third quarter before the Patriots pulled away. McCown's time under center will last only as long as Sam Darnold's foot injury keeps the rookie out, so keep an eye out for updates as to who will be under center against the Titans in Week 13.
