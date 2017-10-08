Play

McCown completed 23 of 30 passes for 194 yards with two touchdowns and one interception in Sunday's 17-14 win over the Browns. He also lost three yards on three rushes.

Even with a non-existent running attack that was partly hampered by the in-game loss of Bilal Powell (calf), McCown managed to remain reasonably effective and make just enough plays to help lead the Jets to their third straight victory. The 38-year-old now has a pair of multi-touchdown days through the first five weeks and continues to spread the ball around effectively, hitting Jermaine Kearse and the surging Austin Seferian-Jenkins for scores Sunday. McCown will look to keep his surprising team heading in the right direction when they tangle with the Patriots at home in Week 6.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories