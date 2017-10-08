Jets' Josh McCown: Workmanlike effort in win
McCown completed 23 of 30 passes for 194 yards with two touchdowns and one interception in Sunday's 17-14 win over the Browns. He also lost three yards on three rushes.
Even with a non-existent running attack that was partly hampered by the in-game loss of Bilal Powell (calf), McCown managed to remain reasonably effective and make just enough plays to help lead the Jets to their third straight victory. The 38-year-old now has a pair of multi-touchdown days through the first five weeks and continues to spread the ball around effectively, hitting Jermaine Kearse and the surging Austin Seferian-Jenkins for scores Sunday. McCown will look to keep his surprising team heading in the right direction when they tangle with the Patriots at home in Week 6.
