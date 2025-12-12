Myers and the Jets agreed to a two-year, $11 million contract extension Friday, Rich Cimini of ESPN reports.

Myers was brought in by the Jets in March on a one-year contract to initially serve as the backup center to Joe Tippman. However, Myers was thrust into the starting role at center after Alijah Vera-Tucker suffered a season-ending triceps injury in early September, which led to Tippman being shifted over to right guard. Per Cimini, Myers ranks ninth among centers in ESPN's pass-block win rate and 27th in run-block win rate.