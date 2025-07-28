Reynolds is "the clear-cut leader" to be the Jets' No. 2 wide receiver, according to ESPN's Mike Reiss.

Reports from June minicamp marked Reynolds as the early leader, ahead of Allen Lazard, Arian Smith, Malachi Corley and others. Reynolds apparently has reinforced that notion in the early days of training camp, regularly making plays with the first-team offense. He's 30 years old and has never topped 618 receiving yards in a season, but Reynolds does have 55 NFL starts to his name.