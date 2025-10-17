default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Reynolds (hip) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Reynolds is good to go after logging a full practice Friday. He's expected to work as the team's top wide receiver since Garrett Wilson (knee) is doubtful, but Reynolds' upside is capped by Justin Fields' limitations as a passer. Fields threw for only 45 yards in the Jets' Week 6 loss to the Broncos, which dropped the Jets to 0-6.

More News