Reynolds (hip) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Reynolds is good to go after logging a full practice Friday. He's expected to work as the team's top wide receiver since Garrett Wilson (knee) is doubtful, but Reynolds' upside is capped by Justin Fields' limitations as a passer. Fields threw for only 45 yards in the Jets' Week 6 loss to the Broncos, which dropped the Jets to 0-6.