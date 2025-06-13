Reynolds showcased impressive chemistry with quarterback Justin Fields at mandatory minicamp and is the early favorite to secure the No. 2 receiver role behind Garrett Wilson, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports.

Reynolds' early rapport with Fields and willingness to contribute as a blocker in the run game have made a good impression on head coach Aaron Glenn and offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand, currently giving him an advantage over Allen Lazard for the top receiver gig behind Wilson. Of course, Glenn and Engstrand seem likely to import something similar to the run-heavy approach deployed during their time together in Detroit, which would be suited to Fields' skill set. That may leave few targets left up for grabs for wideouts other than Wilson, especially with Breece Hall's presence as a capable pass catcher out of the backfield and the addition of rookie second-round TE Mason Taylor. In deeper fantasy formats, locking up the No. 2 role will at least give Reynolds a realistic path to having spike weeks in 2025.