The Jets signed Reynolds on Thursday.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Reynolds' agreement with the Jets is a one-year deal worth up to $5 million. The 30-year-old is coming off a 2024 regular season in which he combined for 13 catches for 194 yards and a TD over the course of nine games (five with Denver and four with Jacksonville). With New York, Reynolds will have an opportunity to compete for targets behind top option Garrett Wilson in a wideout corps that also includes Allen Lazard, Xavier Gipson, Malachi Corley and Tyler Johnson. A fantasy bounce-back could be in store for Reynolds this coming season should he secure steady snaps, which for now -- based on his new team's current roster -- is a plausible outcome.