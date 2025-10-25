The Jets placed Reynolds (hip) on injured reserve Saturday.

Reynolds appeared on Friday's injury report due to a hip injury. Not only has he been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bengals, but the injury is severe enough to warrant a stint on IR for the veteran wide receiver. Reynolds will be required to miss at least the next four games, which makes Week 13 against the Falcons on Sunday, Nov. 30 the earliest he is eligible to return. With Reynolds on IR and Garrett Wilson (knee) ruled out for Week 8, the Jets' wide receiver corps will consist of Arian Smith, Allen Lazard, Tyler Johnson, Isaiah Williams and Brandon Smith.