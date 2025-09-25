Reynolds (hamstring) is in line to practice Thursday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

After logging a 97 percent snap share and two catches on three targets for 18 yards in Week 1, Reynolds missed the Jets' last two games. The wideout's looming return to practice suggests that he could be available Monday night against the Dolphins, but thus far this season Garrett Wilson has been the team's only WR of note from a fantasy perspective.