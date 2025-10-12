Reynolds secured all three targets for 25 yards in the Jets' 13-11 loss to the Broncos in London on Sunday.

The veteran wideout accounted for more than half of Justin Fields' paltry 45 passing yards on the day while tying for the team lead in receptions and setting the pace in targets. Reynolds now has back-to-back three-catch efforts following a two-game absence due to a hamstring injury and a Week 4 blanking in his return, but until the Jets are able to put together a semblance of a consistent passing attack, his fantasy outlook will remain relatively bleak.