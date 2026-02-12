Reynolds (hip) caught 11 of 21 targets for 101 yards across five games in 2025.

The nine-year veteran from Texas A&M was sidelined for 12 games this season due to a hip injury but was underwhelming when active. Reynolds' most productive stretch of the season came from Weeks 5 through 7, when he caught nine of 16 targets for 83 yards. After inking a one-year, $2.75 million deal with New York last offseason, he's now set to enter unrestricted free agency. Reynolds could draw interest from teams seeking a depth-option at wide receiver ahead of the 2026 season.