Jets' Josh Reynolds: Progresses to limited participation
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Reynolds (hip) upgraded to limited practice participation Thursday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Reynolds didn't practice Wednesday, but his return to practice Thursday was a welcome sight for a Jets team that's expected to be without Garrett Wilson (knee) against the Panthers on Sunday. Reynolds is less than fully healthy himself but could work as the top option in the Jets' underwhelming receiving corps if he gains clearance to suit up Sunday.
