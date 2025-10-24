Reynolds (hip) didn't practice Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Reynolds practiced without limitations Wednesday and Thursday, but his status for Sunday is in question due to a hip injury, which has bothered him throughout the season. If the veteran wide receiver suits up, he could work as the de facto top wideout in the continued absence of Garrett Wilson (knee). The Jets haven't revealed whether Justin Fields or Tyrod Taylor (knee) will start at quarterback Sunday.