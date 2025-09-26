Reynolds (hamstring) practiced fully Friday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Reynolds thus is on pace to return from a two-game absence when the Jets face the Dolphins on Monday. The veteran pass catcher logged a 97 percent snap share and two catches (on three targets) for 18 yards Week 1, but in his looming return he'll need to compete with Tyler Johnson, Arian Smith and Allen Lazard for WR targets that don't go to clear-cut top option Garrett Wilson.