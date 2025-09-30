Reynolds (hamstring) had no receptions on two targets in Monday's 27-21 loss to the Dolphins.

Reynolds returned from a hamstring injury that he suffered back in Week 1. The veteran wideout resumed his unappealing role as the Jets' No. 2 receiver behind Garrett Wilson (6-82-1), but he still finished in a tie for fourth in targets while failing to record a reception. While Reynolds is technically a starter for the Jets, he is not involved enough offensively to generate fantasy appeal even in a soft matchup against the Cowboys on Sunday.