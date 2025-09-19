Coach Aaron Glenn said Friday that Reynolds (hamstring) won't play Sunday against the Buccaneers.

With Reynolds set to miss his second straight game, Garrett Wilson will continue to lead the Jets' pass-catching corps Sunday, with Tyler Johnson, Arian Smith and Allen Lazard available to handle WR targets from QB Tyrod Taylor that don't go Wilson's way. Reynolds' next chance to see game action will arrive Sept. 29 against the Dolphins.