Jets' Josh Reynolds: Set for full practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Reynolds (hip) is expected to practice without limitations Friday, per head coach Aaron Glenn, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports.
If Reynolds is a full participant in practice Friday, he may avoid an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Panthers. That would be a welcome sight for a Jets passing game that's expected to be without top wide receiver Garrett Wilson (knee). Other candidates for additional opportunities at wide receiver include Arian Smith, Allen Lazard and Tyler Johnson.
