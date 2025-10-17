Reynolds (hip) is expected to practice without limitations Friday, per head coach Aaron Glenn, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports.

If Reynolds is a full participant in practice Friday, he may avoid an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Panthers. That would be a welcome sight for a Jets passing game that's expected to be without top wide receiver Garrett Wilson (knee). Other candidates for additional opportunities at wide receiver include Arian Smith, Allen Lazard and Tyler Johnson.