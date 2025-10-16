Reynolds (hip) is participating in the early portion of Thursday's practice open to the media, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Reynolds missed practice Wednesday due to a hip injury, but he's returning to at least limited activity levels Thursday. With Garrett Wilson (knee) not spotted at practice again and looking uncertain for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Reynolds could be positioned as the Jets' de facto No. 1 wide receiver if he manages to suit up Week 7. Behind Reynolds, New York has Arian Smith, Allen Lazard and Tyler Johnson available, though given none of those four have yet reached 100 receiving yards this season, RB Breece Hall and TE Mason Taylor look like the more predictable beneficiaries of increased target volume if Wilson misses any time.