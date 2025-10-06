Reynolds caught three of four targets for 29 yards in Sunday's 37-22 loss to the Cowboys. He also caught a two-point conversion.

While his numbers were modest, Reynolds was the only New York wideout aside from Garrett Wilson (6-71-1 on 10 targets) to catch more than one pass or see more than two targets on the afternoon. The 30-year-old journeyman is on his sixth team in the last six seasons, but there could be an opportunity with the Jets to carve out a consistent role, as the team lacks downfield threats aside from Wilson and rookie tight end Mason Taylor. Reynolds will look to build on this performance in Week 6 against the Broncos.