Jets' Josh Reynolds: Ugly showing on nine targets
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Reynolds recorded three receptions on nine targets for 29 yards in Sunday's 13-6 loss to the Panthers.
Reynolds led the team in targets in the absence of Garrett Wilson (knee), though he couldn't translate that into production with either Tyrod Taylor or Justin Fields. Reynolds' longest catch of the day went for only 12 yards, and he was also the target on both of Taylor's interceptions in the game. Even if Wilson remains sidelined in Week 8 against the Bengals, Reynolds will be an unreliable fantasy contributor.
