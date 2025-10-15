Reynolds (hip) won't practice Wednesday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

With Garrett Wilson dealing with a knee injury that threatens his Week 7 availability, Reynolds' status gains import ahead of Sunday's game against the Panthers. The wideout now has two more chances to practice before the Jets post injury designations Friday, but if Wilson is sidelined versus Carolina, Reynolds -- if active -- could see an expanded role this weekend. The Jets' other rostered WRs are Arian Smith, Allen Lazard and Tyler Johnson, while the team currently has five wideouts on the practice squad.