Jets' Josh Reynolds: Won't play vs. Bills
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Reynolds (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bills, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Reynolds didn't practice Thursday or Friday due to his hamstring injury. His absence will open up playing time at wide receiver for Tyler Johnson, Arian Smith and Allen Lazard behind Garrett Wilson.
More News
-
Jets' Josh Reynolds: DNP due to hamstring Thursday•
-
Jets' Josh Reynolds: Two catches in Jets debut•
-
Jets' Josh Reynolds: Clear favorite for No. 2 WR role•
-
Jets' Josh Reynolds: Early lead for No. 2 role•
-
Jets' Josh Reynolds: Headed to New York•
-
Josh Reynolds: Officially released by Jacksonville•