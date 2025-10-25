Reynolds (hip) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bengals.

Reynolds popped up on Friday's injury report as a DNP due to a hip issue, and the injury is severe enough for him to not travel with the team to Cincinnati. With Reynolds and Garrett Wilson (knee) both ruled out for Week 8, the Jets' wide receiver corps will consist of rookie fourth-rounder Arian Smith, Allen Lazard, Tyler Johnson and Isaiah Williams. The Jets are on a bye for Week 9, so Reynolds will have additional time to recover ahead of Week 10 against the Browns on Sunday, Nov. 9.