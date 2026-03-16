The Jets signed Briggs to a contract Monday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

The Jets placed the exclusive rights tender on Briggs in early March, and the 2024 seventh-rounder will play on the league-minimum contract for the upcoming season. He saw his defensive snap count increase over the course of the 2025 regular season. Briggs played at least 65 percent of the Jets' defensive snaps in each of the final seven games of the regular season, and over that span he accumulated 25 tackles (11 solo), including 2.0 sacks. He'll likely work in a rotational role on the defensive line in 2026 behind T'Vondre Sweat and Harrison Phillips.