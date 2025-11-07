Fields is expected to start Sunday's game against the Browns, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports, though coach Aaron Glenn didn't name a starting quarterback between Fields and Tyrod Taylor.

Glenn continues to play it coy with the Jets' quarterback situation. Fields was benched for Taylor at halftime in Week 7 against the Panthers, but a knee injury prevented Taylor from suiting up in Week 8, paving the way for Fields to start and pick up the Jets' first win of the season against the Bengals prior to a Week 9 bye. Taylor has recovered and doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game, but Fields has likely earned at least one more start after his victorious outing last time out.