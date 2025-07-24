Jets' Justin Fields: Day-to-day, per Jets
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
A medical evaluation revealed that Fields sustained a dislocated toe in his right foot during Thursday's practice and is viewed by the Jets as day-to-day.
While Fields' short-term practice status figures to be impacted by the issue, the Jets confirmed that the QB avoided a serious injury and as a result is not in line to miss significant time. Look for top backup Tyrod Taylor to log added snaps until Fields is next able to practice fully.