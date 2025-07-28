Though Fields (toe) participated in team drills Monday, coach Aaron Glenn noted that the QB was still limited to a degree, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

With regard to Fields, who dislocated a toe on his right foot last Thursday, Glenn noted Monday, "He was limited, but he was limited the way we wanted him to be limited." With that in mind, Cimini suggested that the limitations Glenn may be referring to pertain to play selection, with the QB mostly working from the pocket (with no scripted dynamic scrambles) during Monday's session.