Jets' Justin Fields: Exits practice with injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Fields left Thursday's practice early with an apparent lower leg injury, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Fields came off the practice field and was briefly evaluated by trainers, before being carted back to the team's indoor facility. Al Iannazzone of Newsday notes that the quarterback was moving gingerly but still able to put weight on his injured leg, including walking the rest of the way once the cart arrived near the facility. Tyrod Taylor will take over as the first-team QB for the rest of Thursday's practice.
