Jets' Justin Fields: Exits Sunday's game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Fields was forced out of Sunday's game against the Bills to be evaluated for a possible concussion.
Prior to heading to the locker room to get checked out, Fields completed three of his 11 pass attempts for 27 yards and carried five times for 49 yards. In his absence, Tyrod Taylor has taken over at quarterback for the Jets.
More News
-
Jets' Justin Fields: Sustains concussion Sunday•
-
Jets' Justin Fields: Three total TDs not enough Week 1•
-
Jets' Justin Fields: Not in line to play Friday•
-
Jets' Justin Fields: Leads one scoring drive Saturday•
-
Jets' Justin Fields: Rush TD in preseason win•
-
Jets' Justin Fields: Starters suiting up Saturday•