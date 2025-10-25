Fields will be the Jets' starting quarterback against the Bengals on Sunday after Tyrod Taylor was ruled out due to a knee injury, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

Fields' grip on the starting job looking to be loosening after he was benched at halftime during the Jets' Week 7 loss against the Panthers, when he completed six of 12 passes for 46 yards while turning four carries into 22 yards. Fields and Taylor opened Week 8 prep splitting reps with the first-team offense, and while head coach Aaron Glenn stayed mum on naming a starter for Week 8, Taylor's knee injury is severe enough for him to not travel with the team to Cincinnati. Fields and the Jets' offense will be without top wideout Garrett Wilson (knee), while Breece Hall (knee), Josh Reynolds (hip) and rookie tight end Mason Taylor (quadriceps) are all listed as questionable for Week 8. Undrafted rookie Brady Cook is expected to be elevated from the practice squad to the active roster to serve as the Jets' backup QB in Taylor's absence.