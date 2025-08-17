Fields completed one of five passes for four yards and had a five-yard carry during Saturday's 31-12 preseason loss to the Giants.

Fields was afforded two possessions in the Jets' second exhibition, which resulted in a punt and a successful Nick Folk field-goal attempt. Through two exhibitions, Fields has targeted top WR Garrett Wilson four times, but all four have gone down as incompletions. It's unclear of coach Aaron Glenn will trot out the starters in Friday's preseason finale against the Eagles, but if he doesn't, Fields will be under center for New York's Week 1 matchup with the Steelers on Sunday, Sept. 7.