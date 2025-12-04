Jets' Justin Fields: Limited with knee
By RotoWire Staff
Fields (knee) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
Fields appeared on Thursday's injury report with a knee injury, a potential consequence of a Wednesday practice. Now the backup to Tyrod Taylor, Fields' absence for Sunday's game against the Dolphins would mean rookie undrafted free agent Brady Cook out of Tulane would be Taylor's backup.
