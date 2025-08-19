Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said Tuesday that "a good amount" of starters, Fields presumably included, will sit out Friday's preseason finale against the Eagles, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Fields started both New York's prior preseason games, handling a total of three offensive possessions, but he and the rest of the Jets' key starters will sit out the team's exhibition finale. Per Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic, Fields has rarely thrown the ball downfield throughout training camp, with New York's offense instead focusing on the run game and short-area passes. That observation is reinforced by the fact that he's averaging just 3.9 air yards per attempt across his limited exhibition action, and that all four of Fields' targets to No. 1 receiver Garrett Wilson this preseason have gone incomplete. Glenn admitted after Saturday's preseason loss to the Giants that "our passing game has to be better," saying that "our guys know we're going to put our heads down and go back to work." Fields' rushing abilities have been sufficient to provide fantasy upside in the past, but for him to enter the mix as a consistent QB1 this season, the Jets' passing game will have to establish a better rhythm before Week 1 against Pittsburgh on Sunday, Sept. 7.