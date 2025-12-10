Coach Aaron Glenn said that Tyrod Taylor (groin) and Fields (knee) won't practice Wednesday.

With both players set to miss practice, the Jets' Week 15 QB situation is very much up in the air. Per Glenn, Brady Cook will handle first-team reps Wednesday, with Adrian Martinez now also in the team's signal-caller mix as Sunday's game against the Jaguars approaches. Both Fields and Taylor are set to be re-evaluated as the week progresses.