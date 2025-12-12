Coach Aaron Glenn said Friday that Fields (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

Fellow QB Tyrod Taylor (groin) has also been ruled out by the Jets, which paves the way for Brady Cook to start for the team this weekend, with Adrian Martinez in line to be elevated from the practice squad to serve as Cook's backup. Fields' next chance to see game action will be Dec. 21, against the Saints on the road.