Fields completed three of four passes for 42 yards and rushed twice for 14 yards and a touchdown during the Jets' 30-10 preseason win over the Packers on Saturday night.

The first-team offense took the field for the Jets to start the game, and Fields was able to lead a 10-play, 79-yard drive that he capped off with a 13-yard touchdown run on New York's first possession. The veteran offseason addition was done for the night following the score, but he had his moments as a passer as well with 12- and 24-yard completions to Andrew Beck. Fields' first foray in his new offensive system has to be deemed a success, but he's likely to get even more reps during next Saturday night's exhibition against the Giants.